After attempting to figure things out with the NFL for a month, Jim Harbaugh will remain Michigan's head coach.

Everyone thought that Jim Harbaugh would eventually return to Ann Arbor only to clean out his office. Instead, he's back as Michigan's head coach.

The whole saga just doesn't make much sense, but here we are. It's February, spring ball is right around the corner and Harbaugh is the head coach at the University of Michigan.