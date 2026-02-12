Maxx Crosby Doesn’t Want to ‘Throw Gasoline’ on Any Trade Rumors

There’s a good chance Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will be traded this offseason as rumors continue to circulate. However, Crosby himself doesn’t want to add to any discussions revolving around a potential trade—he’d rather focus on getting healthy first.

Crosby is currently recovering from undergoing a minor meniscus repair surgery on Jan. 7, which would likely push back any possible trade until after the league year begins on March 11 since he won’t be medically cleared by then.

While Crosby has been rehabbing, he doesn’t want to spotlight any of the rumors out there. At the end of the day, he is only focusing on himself and what he needs to do to recover from surgery.

“My focus has been on getting healthy because that's all I can control right now,” Crosby said to Jim Gray on this week’s Let’s Go! podcast. “...I just looked at my phone—I’ve been working all morning. Everyone's hitting me up, ‘Did you say this?’ I can't control that. You earn that as a player. If I wasn't doing the right things and if I wasn't the person and player I was, people wouldn't be talking about all the nonsense. But that's what comes with it. If you have drama, if you have a losing season, they just try to throw gasoline on the fire and make things a certain way.”

Crosby did sign a three-year, $106.5 million extension last March, which was record-breaking at the time. So, the original intention was that he’d remain in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. However, the Raiders ultimately decided to shut Crosby down the last two games of the season, only causing him to be frustrated with the team. This is when a lot of the rumors started up as it appeared that Crosby wasn’t happy in Las Vegas.

But, the Raiders have since hired Klint Kubiak as their new head coach, and he’s already spoken with Crosby and made his intentions clear of wanting to keep him in Las Vegas. The Raiders also have the No.1 draft pick in April, where they’re expected to draft Heisman winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. These changes will likely influence Crosby’s decision moving forward.

Regardless of where Crosby ends up for the 2026 season, he just wants one thing: to win. That’s something the Raiders have struggled to do in the past few years. They went 4–13 and 3–14 the last two seasons, respectfully, and haven’t had a winning season since 2021.

“I have a lot of goals, but I do want to win,” Crosby said to Gray. “That's all that matters ultimately, but I want to be in a place where mentally I'm 100 percent myself. I just want to focus on football. That's truly what I want. People that know me know I'm about the work and the football. I just want to play football and be left the f--- alone. Period. And the people that don't understand that don't f------ know me. People can say whatever they want. ... But truly, I don't give a f--- besides playing football and winning football games.”

Crosby is a name to watch in the coming months, that’s for sure.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated