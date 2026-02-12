Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Bucs Have Best Odds In NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their streak of four straight NFC South titles come to an end in 2026, as they finished below .500 for the first time since 2019. Tampa Bay opened the season at 6-2, but it ended up falling off down the stretch, winning just of its last nine games.

There were some positive signs for the Buccaneers, though, including rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka leading the team in receiving yards, and Baker Mayfield putting together another solid season.

Will Tampa Bay be able to bounce back in a weak NFC South? Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds ?

Buccaneers Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+4000 (18th)

The Buccaneers are on an island as the only team with +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2027 on DraftKings. They’re just behind the Dallas Cowboys (+3500), with the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears both at +2500 ahead of them.

Tampa Bay is firmly above the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, both at +6000, behind them, though. On top of that, the Buccaneers easily have the best odds in the NFC South, ahead of the Atlanta Falcons (+8000), New Orleans Saints (+10000), and Carolina Panthers (+10000), but that’s not saying much.

The benefit of playing in a weaker division means that the Bucs have an easier path to a home playoff game, but they have just two postseason victories since reaching the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay has a big decision to make this offseason with veteran wide receiver Mike Evans. Egbuka has emerged as a legit threat, but having Evans alongside him would give Tampa Bay a solid one-two punch on the outside.

The Bucs could also lose a few pieces on defense with cornerback Jamel Dean and linebacker Lavonte David set to hit free agency. On offense, running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton join Evans as players set to hit the open market.

All in all, these +4000 odds for the Buccaneers are probably fair given where they’re at right now. They’re the best team in their division, but still a few steps away from competing in the NFC.

