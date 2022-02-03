Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Is Returning To Michigan

In a stunning development, Jim Harbaugh his reportedly returning to Michigan after all.

Wow. Just wow.

Despite widespread reports that Jim Harbaugh had all but accepted an offer to become Minnesota's new head coach, he's apparently coming back to Michigan.

Per Adam Schefter, Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings but while in Minnesota, called Michigan and announced his plans to return.

Everyone thought Harbaugh was gone. Every outlet had started publishing coaching hot boards. Different names were being discussed at length. Columns were written about his departure and the future of the program.

Read More

And now he's back. Onward.

jim-harbaugh-1
Football

Jim Harbaugh Is Returning To Michigan

48 seconds ago
michigan basketball
Basketball

Two Michigan Basketball Stars Sign NIL Deals

5 hours ago
hunter dickinson eli brooks
Basketball

Michigan Hangs On To Beat Nebraska

19 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh's Future Appears Set

Feb 1, 2022
michigan basketballs
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Player Set To Transfer

Feb 1, 2022
tom brady
Football

Now It's Official

Feb 1, 2022
watch-jim-harbaugh-snubs-espns-molly-mcgrath-on (1)
Football

Things Really Heating Up With Jim Harbaugh, NFL

Jan 31, 2022
dj turner
Football

Michigan's 2022 Defense: Taking Inventory

Jan 31, 2022