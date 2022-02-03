Jim Harbaugh Is Returning To Michigan

In a stunning development, Jim Harbaugh his reportedly returning to Michigan after all.

Wow. Just wow.

Despite widespread reports that Jim Harbaugh had all but accepted an offer to become Minnesota's new head coach, he's apparently coming back to Michigan.

Per Adam Schefter, Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings but while in Minnesota, called Michigan and announced his plans to return.

Everyone thought Harbaugh was gone. Every outlet had started publishing coaching hot boards. Different names were being discussed at length. Columns were written about his departure and the future of the program.

And now he's back. Onward.