The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Sept. 12, 2022

Jim Harbaugh is probably happy with how things are going right now, but he wasn't in a very talkative mood on Monday during his weekly press conference. His answers were a little shorter than they had been in recent weeks and he looks like he's getting into full football mode. Still, he said some noteworthy things while at the podium as Michigan prepares to host UConn this weekend.

"[Roman Wilson] has taken it to a new level — very much an ascending player for a player that was already playing at a high level."

I'll say. Wilson has touched the ball four times and has scored on three of those touches. One was a 61-yard bubble screen, one was a 42-bomb where he took the top off the defense and one was a 21-yard scamper on a reverse. To say that Wilson is fast and ascending is an understatement. He's well on his way to breaking out in a major way.

Unfortunately, that probably means that Edwards is out this week. It's not a big deal for Saturday as U-M is favored by 47 points over UConn, but hopefully it's not a lingering injury for a player who plays a physically demanding position. Edwards and Blake Corum make up as formidable a duo as there is in the country, so hopefully "Dono" gets healthy and returns to the field ASAP.

"[We all] embrace the fact that we have two really good quarterbacks. You'd love for your fanbase to be able to do that."

I agree wholeheartedly, at least with the sentiment. I'm not sure the team has two "really good" quarterbacks, because one has been absolutely lights out and the other has been subpar at best. Still, this quarterback battle has never been from a place of being anti-Cade McNamara. It was simply about giving the more talented JJ McCarthy a real look and once that happened, it was abundantly clear who should be starting. Fans booing Cade on Saturday simply didn't need to do that. Cade wasn't good, and I wanted to see more of JJ too, but dumping on No. 12 was over the line.

"[Grant Newsome] has checked every box from the moment he stepped on campus in every way."

This doesn't surprise me in the slightest. Newsome is one of the most impressive dudes I've ever talked to, and this dates back to when he was just a high schooler. Before he even got to Michigan he seemed wise beyond his years, ready for any kind of workload and poised enough to succeed at a high level. If not for the gruesome injury he suffered, he'd likely be a veteran NFL offensive tackle right now. Instead, he's coaching Michigan's tight ends and apparently doing an outstanding job. Harbaugh always props up his guys and heaps compliments on them, but you get the sense that it's all warranted and right on the mark when it comes to Newsome.

"[Amorion Walker] has got special, unique abilities in terms of athleticism. [Playing both ways] is something he wants to do and something that he's smart enough to do."

Walker is listed at 6-3, 180 pounds, but I think he's taller and heavier than that now. He's a physical specimen and according to Harbaugh, as well as other, veteran cornerbacks on the team, he's special in terms of speed and athleticism. Walker hasn't done much on Saturdays yet, and he played just 13 total snaps (8 on offense, 5 on defense) against Hawaii, but he's receiving rave reviews from coaches and teammates and he looks the part on both sides of the ball in the No. 4 and No. 1 jerseys.