'I'm Doing Everything': U-M's Bell Cleared For Return

After missing nearly the entire 2021 season due to a week one injury, it looks like Michigan's Ronnie Bell is cleared for a full-return in 2022.

It looked like the 2021 season was going to be Ronnie Bell's coming out party, until the veteran wideout suffered a torn ACL during week one against Western Michigan. Bell's season came to an end almost as quickly as it began.

After months of rehabbing, it now sounds like Bell is set for a full return in 2022.

"I guess I'm kind of wrapping up the process, Bell said recently at the TUFF Football camp in Ann Arbor. "It's almost been nine months, and just been real strong. I'm just taking every day step by step. It's towards the end of the whole recovery process and now we're just making steps toward camp and the season."

In terms of what Bell is able to do at this point in his rehab, he claims just about everything is on the table as of today.

"I'm doing everything with everybody now," said Bell. "Once spring ball was done, I was good. Just doing everything with everybody."

Though sitting on the sidelines for Michigan's incredible 2021 B10 Championship run wasn't easy, Bell the transition from player to mentor - making sure he was still involved in everything that was happening with the Michigan Football program.

"That was just something that I realized would be a role or some place I could step in quite a bit," Bell said. "I just tried to bring my best every week, every day in film and practice to do my best to fill the guys in with what the heck is going through my brain - different tips, different situations. If it works for hem or it doesn't work for them, just put it in your bag of tricks. That way, you can try to get better every day."

For Bell, simply fading out into the background due to the injury wasn't an option. Remaining a visible presence in the locker room and on the sidelines was imperative.

"The Biggest thing that helped was me not disappearing so that, when I'm back and I'm running around, the guys aren't unaccustomed to seeing my face or seeing me run around. I've been with them this entire time, so now it's just me getting out there and being able to take reps with them. I feel like that's been the biggest thing from that standpoint, just me not being gone for so long and then trying to step in and trying to fix the chemistry. It's just automatic chemistry because I've always been there."

Bell and the Wolverines will face the Colorado State Rams at home on Sept. 3 to open the 2022 College Football season. Here's a full look at the 2022 schedule:

9/2/22: vs. Colorado State, Noon, ABC

9/10/22: vs. Hawaii, 8:00 PM, Big Ten Network

9/17/22: vs. UConn, Noon, ABC

9/24/22: vs. Maryland (Homecoming), Noon, FOX of FS1

10/1/22: at Iowa, TBD

10/8/22: at Indiana (Homecoming), Noon, TBD

10/15/22: vs. Penn State, TBD

10/29/22: vs. Michigan State, TBD

11/5/22: at Rutgers, TBD

11/12/22: vs. Nebraska, TBD

11/19/22: vs. Illinois, TBD

11/26/22: at Ohio State, Noon, FOX