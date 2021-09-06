Michigan's Ronnie Bell Out For Season

The Michigan Wolverines will be without one of their captains for the remainder of the season.

It was the news that many expected, yet it wasn't any easy to hear when head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official on Monday.

"Unfortunately Ronnie will be out for the season,: Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "He has a knee injury, it's a shame."

Though Michigan is relatively deep at the wide receiver position, losing Bell is a devastating blow - particularly for the impact he has in the locker room and in the huddle. Speaking after Michigan's win over Western Michigan on Saturday, Harbaugh - still unsure of the extent of Bell's injury - seemed to know that the news wouldn't be good.

"Just worried about Ronnie Bell right now. As we come out of this game, this is the biggest concern," Harbaugh said. "He'll get an MRI tonight and we'll find out the severity of the injury."

"That's a big deal," said Harbaugh. "Ronnie is loved by everybody and a captain of this football team. What can you say other than you hope for the best and expect the worst and wait until you get the MRI results. No matter what, he'll be back. He's got too much drive not to be."

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara echoed Harbaugh's sentiments following Saturday's win.

"He's consistently been a positive energy in the locker room," McNamara said earlier in the week when asked about Bell as a captain. "He's probably one of the most liked guys on the team, for sure."