Renewed Focus: A Message About Ohio State Appears In Michigan Weight Room

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is perhaps the greatest rivalry in all of sports - at least it used to be. These days, what was once an annual battle between two college football powerhouse programs has become an annual bludgeoning at the expense of the Wolverines. Michigan has defeated Ohio State just once over the last 16 years and only twice over the last two decades. As far as ‘The Game’ is concerned, it’s been a long and painful stretch for the Michigan Football program to say the least.

After blowing out the Wolverines during their last meeting in 2019 by a score of 56-27, Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields credited Ohio State's dominance to how they approach 'The Game'.

"I just think we take it more seriously than they do, I think. We prepare for it all year," he said. "We're preparing for them next year right now. I think it just means more at Ohio State. That's pretty much, I think, the bigger reason why we have more success than they do."

Ouch.

Under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has taken the "one game at a time" approach - with Harbaugh making a habit of saying that the next game is always the most important game. This approach has left many within the Michigan fan base questioning whether or not Harbaugh and Co. are spending enough time preparing for Ohio State, particularly given the results over the last six years.

Though it isn't much, a new message inside of the Michigan weight room now suggests that there may be a renewed focus when it comes to Ohio State.

Outside of a golden opportunity in 2016 that would have sent Michigan to Indy and quite possibly the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes have made a habit of beating Michigan soundly during the Harbaugh era - averaging a 19-point margin of victory over the last five meetings.

Given the fact that Harbaugh was expected to turn the tide in the rivalry when he accepted the position with Michigan back in 2015, the results have been disappointing to say the least. With the window of opportunity closing fast, the upcoming season could very well be Jim Harbaugh's last shot to correct course and to salvage his coaching legacy at the University of Michigan.

Needless to say, November 27th is a very big deal.