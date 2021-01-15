Jim Harbaugh's Goals For The 2021 Season Are A Must Read

Though the Michigan has struggled to have a breakthrough season under his leadership, it's nice to see that Jim Harbaugh still has the highest expectations for himself and the football program.

Jim Harbaugh spent a portion of the morning serving as a guest speaker for the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. As part of the 2021 MHSFCA Virtual Coaches Clinic, Harbaugh joined a list of guest speakers that included Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Minnesota's P.J. Fleck and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

As Harbaugh spoke this morning during the virtual conference, he shared a list of his goals for the 2021 season. You can read and view the list below:

1. Raise all those with whom I come into contact. Put players and staff in position to be successful in life and in football. 2. Create an atmosphere in the work place that supports teammwork, friendship, and winning (An atmosphere that brings joy each day we come to work). 3. Develop and administer a process (Plan) that supports TEAM success and Winning. 4. Be a member of the 2021 Big Ten and National Champion Michigan Football Team. 6. Treat others as I would want to be treated and create a personal relationship with all those I come into contact. 7. Do not be scared of any man, moment, circumstance or of being fired.

While the No. 4 goal will likely get the most attention, I couldn't help but take notice of No. 7 in particular. Obviously Harbaugh is just as aware as anyone that things haven't gone according to plan during his tenure, but the fact that he's actively setting a goal of not fearing for his future tells me that he's painfully aware that the clock is ticking.

From a personal standpoint, I was among the chorus of those who were calling on Michigan to show Jim Harbaugh the exit following the 2021 season. That obviously didn't happen. Now that Harbaugh's return is official, I can't help but to once again find myself rooting for him to succeed. My head tells me to expect more of the same, my heart tells me that 'Captain Comeback' isn't quite finished yet.

We'll see.