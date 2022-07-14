Skip to main content

Michigan Football & Recruiting, More NIL Discussion, President Santa Ono

Michigan has a new president, the Wolverines are hot on the recruiting trail as of late and football is not far off.

The University of Michigan has officially hired its 15th president. Dr. Santa J. Ono was formally announced as the new president of U-M, which has a lot of people very excited. He's extremely qualified, over-the-top intelligent and, perhaps most important to Wolverines fans, a big supporter of athletics. After dealing with Mark Schlissel for about eight years, Michigan fans seem excited to see what President Ono brings to the table.

On the recruiting trail, Michigan has gotten hot lately. Over the last two weeks, U-M has reeled in four, 4-star prospects, with the most recent being Enow Etta, a highly-ranked edge rusher out of Texas. We discuss U-M's recent run on the trail, what it means moving forward and what it all means as a part of the big picture. Throw in lots of fan questions and discussion and you have the most recent episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

YouTube Thumbnail (4)
Football

Michigan Football & Recruiting, More NIL Discussion, President Santa Ono

By Brandon Brown16 seconds ago
santa ono
Football

Michigan Has A New President

By Brandon BrownJul 13, 2022
enow etta
Recruiting

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

By Christopher BreilerJul 13, 2022
michigan stadium
Football

U-M Expected To Make Big Announcement On Wednesday

By Christopher BreilerJul 13, 2022
InShot_20220526_214030807
Football

Will Michigan Make Back-To-Back Playoff Appearances?

By Christopher BreilerJul 12, 2022
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

One Of The Best Defensive Backs In The Country Has Michigan In Top Three

By Brandon BrownJul 12, 2022
michigan stadium
Football

Former U-M Head Football Coach Gary Moeller Passes Away

By Christopher BreilerJul 11, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Must Change Messaging On NIL

By Christopher BreilerJul 11, 2022