Michigan Football & Recruiting, More NIL Discussion, President Santa Ono

The University of Michigan has officially hired its 15th president. Dr. Santa J. Ono was formally announced as the new president of U-M, which has a lot of people very excited. He's extremely qualified, over-the-top intelligent and, perhaps most important to Wolverines fans, a big supporter of athletics. After dealing with Mark Schlissel for about eight years, Michigan fans seem excited to see what President Ono brings to the table.

On the recruiting trail, Michigan has gotten hot lately. Over the last two weeks, U-M has reeled in four, 4-star prospects, with the most recent being Enow Etta, a highly-ranked edge rusher out of Texas. We discuss U-M's recent run on the trail, what it means moving forward and what it all means as a part of the big picture. Throw in lots of fan questions and discussion and you have the most recent episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.