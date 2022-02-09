Assemble Your Crew: Harbaugh's Staff Set for 2022

After experiencing a bit of turnover and uncertainty over the last 30 days, it appears as though Jim Harbaugh's staff is set for 2022.

After experiencing a bit of turnover and uncertainty over the last 30 days, it appears as though Jim Harbaugh's staff for 2022 is now set. An official announcement came from U-M on Wednesday, announcing the restructuring of Harbaugh's offensive staff with a noteworthy addition.

Offense:

Sherrone Moore – Sanford Robertson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Donald C. Graham Offensive Line Coach

Matt Weiss – Sanford Robertson Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Ron Bellamy – Wide Receivers

Mike Hart – Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs

Grant Newsome – Tight Ends

Defense:

Jesse Minter - Defensive Coordinator

Steve Clinkscale - Co-Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Backs

Mike Elston - Defensive Line

George Helow - Linebackers

Jay Harbaugh – Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties

You can read the full release from U-M below:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Wednesday (Feb. 9) the addition of Grant Newsome as the program’s tight end coach and the reorganization of the offensive coaching staff.

“Grant has been a positive, motivating force within our coaching staff since he joined us as a student assistant,” said Harbaugh. “We have had a front-row seat to Grant’s development as a coach and are excited that he has chosen to accept our offer to become a full-time assistant. He is a future star in this profession, and our players really respect what Grant is teaching on the field and the insight that he shares from life experiences. We are excited to have Grant and his wife, Coco, continue as key members of the Michigan Football family.”

Newsome helped provide leadership and coaching to an offensive line over the past two seasons that yielded just 22 sacks and 61 tackles for loss in 1,354 offensive plays. In 2021, the Wolverines led the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed per contest (2.43 avg.) and was fifth in fewest sacks allowed (1.0 avg.). Michigan listed 17th in the NCAA in tackles for loss allowed (4.5 avg.) and was 18th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.5 avg.) during the 2020 season.

Listed as one of the Top 30 under 30 by 247Sports, Newsome was a key factor in helping the unit win the 2021 Joe Moore Award as the nation’s most outstanding offensive line. All five position players earned all-conference honors, with four of the five starters earning first- or second-team accolades. The offensive line helped the offense rank as one of the nation’s most balanced during the 2021 season, averaging 214.4 rushing yards and 228.7 passing yards per contest. Michigan gained 6,203 offensive yards which ranked as the second most in school history and the team’s 501 points scored were the sixth highest total in Michigan history.

Newsome was a student assistant coach helping with the tight ends for two seasons (2018-19). A former Wolverine offensive tackle, Newsome moved into coaching after his playing career ended prematurely due to a serious injury that forced him to medically retire.

Harbaugh also announced that Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss will co-coordinate the offense for the Wolverines. The Donald C. Graham Offensive Line Coach, Moore is in his second season as co-offensive coordinator. Weiss, who joined the staff last year from the Baltimore Ravens, will continue coaching the quarterbacks and adds duties as the Sanford Robertson Co-Offensive Coordinator.

The offensive coaching room adds the services of Ron Bellamy, who will mentor the wide receivers after working with the program’s safeties last season. Mike Hart will add duties as the run game coordinator and continue to tutor the running backs.

Graduate assistant coach Stephen Adegoke, who is in his second season with the program, will move over to the offensive side of the ball and assist Bellamy with the receivers.

“We have great chemistry among the coaches on our offensive staff,” said Harbaugh. “The teamwork has been exceptional. Everyone has been integral to our offensive success and each coach’s contribution has and will continue to be valued. Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Matt Weiss will share play-calling duties with our objective being to maximize our players’ talents and put them in the best position to be successful. I am excited about the leadership and coaching of our offensive staff.”

Harbaugh added that Jay Harbaugh will continue to serve as the program’s Special Teams Coordinator and will shift over to the defensive side of the ball and coach the safeties this season. Harbaugh was named the Football Scoop Special Team Coordinator of the Year and one of four to receive the honor of being named National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year presented by the MJ Morgan Group. Michigan had the nation’s No. 1-ranked special teams in 2021 according to Football Outsiders.