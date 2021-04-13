LISTEN: Ep. 6: Spring Game Breakdown Position By Position, Jim Harbaugh's Job Security, More

FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
The Blue team defeated the Maize team in the spring game on Saturday, but how did it look? We discuss that, position by position, and also talk about Jim Harbaugh's job security as the 2021 season approaches.
Michigan held its annual spring game on Saturday and, even though it was closed to the public and the media, we were able to learn a little bit about what went down. The Cade McNamara-led Blue team defeated the JJ McCarthy-led Maize team by a score of 22-10. Both quarterbacks made some plays, but there are still a lot of of things to figure out by the time the season kicks off in September. 

We discuss that, the all blue uniforms, potential wins and losses on U-M's fall schedule and Jim Harbaugh's job security heading into the 2021 campaign. All that and a little more on the latest episode of The Wolverine Digest Pod.

