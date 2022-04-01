A Deep Dive Into Michigan's Spring Game

Michigan's spring game is tomorrow and there's going to be plenty to pay attention to inside The Big House.

The last time Michigan football was on the field at home, it was beating the piss out of Ohio State. Tomorrow's spring game isn't going to be quite that intense, but the players and coaches are still ready to get after it and the fans can't wait.

During an appearance on The M Zone with Jamie Morris, we discussed a myriad of topics surrounding tomorrow's game.

The quarterback battle is at the top of everyone's list of intrigue, but we won't get any answers about that tomorrow as JJ McCarthy rests his arm. People are also very curious about the pass rush and who will be called upon to replace Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Throw in some changes in the secondary, a new offensive and defensive coordinator and a bunch of intriguing freshmen and there is plenty to look for during tomorrow's competitive scrimmage.