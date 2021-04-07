LISTEN: Ep. 4: Spring Football Developments, Transfer Issues, Freshmen Expectations
As players discuss the progress after double-digit practices, Michigan is getting close to putting a bow on spring football.
Five players were made available to the media over the past week to discuss practices as U-M gets closer to wrapping up spring football and some pretty interesting things were said. Michigan also lost a couple more players to the transfer portal taking the total to 60 over the last three seasons. Is that a Michigan issue? Just the way college football is these days? All of that and more during this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.