REPORT: Michigan Has Found A Replacement For Linguist

It looks like Michigan and Jim Harbaugh moved quickly to replace Maurice Linguist, who departed Michigan earlier this week after just four months to take over as head coach at the University of Buffalo.

Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider is reporting that Michigan has hired Kentucky’s Steve Clinkscale as pass game coordinator/DB coach. According to Webb, it is a three year deal with a chance to be promoted to co-DC in year two.

"Michigan didn’t waste any time landing on a replacement for former co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist. Sources have informed The Michigan Insider that Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has accepted an offer to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff in the dual roles left vacant by Linguists’ departure."

Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but sources tell TMI Clinkscale agreed to a three year deal to be the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, with the opportunity to be promoted to co-defensive coordinator in years two and three.

Clinkscale's experience as a coordinator and track record as a phenomenal recruiter should pay off immediately as Michigan looks to maintain recruits like Will Johnson as part of the 2022 class. Clinkscale also has rootes in the state of Ohio, has recruited the state of Michigan well during his time at Kentucky and has an already established relationship with Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy.