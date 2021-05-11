Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

REPORT: Michigan Has Found A Replacement For Linguist

Michigan wasted no time in finding a replacement for recently departed Mo Linguist.
Author:
Publish date:

It looks like Michigan and Jim Harbaugh moved quickly to replace Maurice Linguist, who departed Michigan earlier this week after just four months to take over as head coach at the University of Buffalo.

Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider is reporting that Michigan has hired Kentucky’s Steve Clinkscale as pass game coordinator/DB coach.  According to Webb, it is a three year deal with a chance to be promoted to co-DC in year two.

"Michigan didn’t waste any time landing on a replacement for former co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist. Sources have informed The Michigan Insider that Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has accepted an offer to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff in the dual roles left vacant by Linguists’ departure."

Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but sources tell TMI Clinkscale agreed to a three year deal to be the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, with the opportunity to be promoted to co-defensive coordinator in years two and three.

Clinkscale's experience as a coordinator and track record as a phenomenal recruiter should pay off immediately as Michigan looks to maintain recruits like Will Johnson as part of the 2022 class.  Clinkscale also has rootes in the state of Ohio, has recruited the state of Michigan well during his time at Kentucky and has an already established relationship with Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy.

jim harbaugh
Football

REPORT: Michigan Has Found A Replacement For Linguist

Cade McNamara
Football

2021 Big Ten Quarterback Preseason Rankings

USATSI_10442123_168386976_lowres
Football

According To ESPN Analyst, Michigan Has Another First-Round Defender

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Is Talented Enough To Do Much Better On The Field

jim harbaugh
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 16: Michigan's Talent Level, Potential Record In 2021, State Of The Program

kwity paye
Football

Numbers Don't Lie: Kwity Paye Is An Elite Pass Rusher

Kwity Paye Indianapolis
Football

LOOK: Kwity Paye Already Looks Dangerous In Indy

josh ross
Football

Josh Ross Is Key To Michigan's Defense Succeeding