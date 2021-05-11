LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: An In-Depth Analysis Of The Steve Clinkscale Hire

When Mo Linguist left Michigan for the head coaching job at Buffalo, it was not well received. It was viewed as an unfortunate development for the Wolverines and left the maize and blue in a very unenviable position. Now, it looks like a blessing in disguise.

Linguist has been replaced by former Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who is viewed as one of the best recruiters in the country and a solid position coach as well. Jamie Morris and Dennis Fithian invited me on to The M Zone to talk all things Clinkscale, and Michigan fans should be excited about what was said.