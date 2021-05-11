Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: An In-Depth Analysis Of The Steve Clinkscale Hire

Michigan lost Mo Linguist, but appears to have upgraded by hiring Steve Clinkscale.
Author:
Publish date:

When Mo Linguist left Michigan for the head coaching job at Buffalo, it was not well received. It was viewed as an unfortunate development for the Wolverines and left the maize and blue in a very unenviable position. Now, it looks like a blessing in disguise.

Linguist has been replaced by former Kentucky defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who is viewed as one of the best recruiters in the country and a solid position coach as well. Jamie Morris and Dennis Fithian invited me on to The M Zone to talk all things Clinkscale, and Michigan fans should be excited about what was said.

steve clinkscale
Football

LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: An In-Depth Analysis Of The Steve Clinkscale Hire

jim harbaugh
Football

REPORT: Michigan Has Found A Replacement For Linguist

Cade McNamara
Football

2021 Big Ten Quarterback Preseason Rankings

USATSI_10442123_168386976_lowres
Football

According To ESPN Analyst, Michigan Has Another First-Round Defender

jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Is Talented Enough To Do Much Better On The Field

jim harbaugh
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 16: Michigan's Talent Level, Potential Record In 2021, State Of The Program

kwity paye
Football

Numbers Don't Lie: Kwity Paye Is An Elite Pass Rusher

Kwity Paye Indianapolis
Football

LOOK: Kwity Paye Already Looks Dangerous In Indy