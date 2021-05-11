LISTEN: Ep. 16: Michigan's Talent Level, Potential Record In 2021, State Of The Program

Former Wolverine Digest publisher Steve Deace drops by to explain a formula that he came up with that assigns points for talent and ranks college teams by the amount of talent they have. Unfortunately for Michigan fans, the last five years of data proves that Michigan has underperformed as much as any team in the country. All of that explained, plus a look at the potential record in 2021 based on those numbers and an overall viewpoint of the state of the program all things considered.