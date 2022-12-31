Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. TCU

Michigan is favored by a decent 7.5 points against TCU in the semifinal game of the College Football Playoff, but many see it getting more out of hand than that. Of course, the Horned Frogs have been resilient all year and routinely found ways to win games when they seemed to be down and out. Because of that, it's hard to predict what's going to happen, but here we go.

1. Donovan Edwards will rush for 150 yards and score 2 touchdowns

Michigan wants to run the ball and Donovan Edwards happens to be really good at that. Because of Edwards' ability and U-M' desire to dominate on the ground, he's going to get ample opportunities, from all over the field, to get into the end zone. We've seen that Edwards has the ability to take it in from 70 or 80 yards out, as well as when U-M is near the goal line. He's going to find the end zone at least twice against the No. 65 rush defense in the country.

2. JJ McCarthy will throw a touchdown pass and run for another

Like we saw against Ohio State, McCarthy can get it done through the air and on the ground. He's definitely at least a 4.5 runner and we all know about his arm talent. On the season's biggest stage, McCarthy is going to play his best game. He's poised and ready to lead his team to the national title game.

3. Michigan will rush for more yards against TCU than any team all year

As mentioned above, TCU's rush defense is mediocre at best and sits at No. 65 in the country against the run. The most yards they've given up on the ground all year is 232. Michigan will eclipse that, potentially with ease today, just like they did in 8 of their games this season. The Wolverines even went over 400 yards on the ground against Penn State earlier this season when the Nittany Lions had the No. 5 rush defense in America.

4. Quentin Johnston will have a catch of 40+ yards

On the other sideline, TCU has some talent as well. Most notably, wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The 6-4, 215-pounder has 53 grabs for 903 yards and five touchdowns this year and is a matchup nightmare because of his length and long speed. He's also really good after the catch and TCU loves to give him "70-30 balls" as Jim Harbaugh called them, near the sidelines where it's either his ball or no one's ball. I don't think Johnston will do enough to beat Michigan per se, but he'll get his hands on a couple including one of more than 40 yards.

5. Max Duggan will bleed

Okay, this one is meant to be a bit funny but also highlights two things that need to happen and will almost certainly happen in this game. Michigan needs to get to and hit Duggan often and Duggan is going to go as hard as humanly possible no matter what. He was battered, bruised and bloody against Kansas State and he just kept coming, even in a losing effort. The kid has played a ton of football, likes to run the ball and is built like a running back. He's going to get out and make some plays, but he's going to take some hits too.