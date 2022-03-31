Skip to main content

Another Mind-Blowing Tom Brady Fact Surfaces

Sports fans from across the globe are well aware of Tom Brady's long-lasting greatness in the NFL, but facts like this continue to leave fans shocked.

He's the GOAT, a forever legend and someone U-M fans can always fall back on whenever they need a trump card in a college sports related argument. And the reasons and accolades keep piling up.

tom brady

At the ripe old age of 44, Brady led the NFL this year in passing yards and touchdowns. It's really crazy and seemingly impossible to play as well as he is at his age. It's never been done before and likely will never be done again. He says he wants to play until he's 50 and now it looks like he might actually do it.

After spending just 40 days in retirement, Brady announced that he was unretiring and returning to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in the NFL - an incredible feat for any professional athlete. 

As Brady's incredible career continues, amazing facts are starting to emerge that really put things in perspective - like the one below.

tom brady
Another Mind-Blowing Tom Brady Fact Surfaces

