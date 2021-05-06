Michigan Football Offers 340 Pound Defensive Tackle From Transfer Portal

The Wolverines are looking to add some depth and experience to the defensive line unit.

The Michigan Wolverines are looking to add some additional depth and experience to the defensive line, offering graduate transfer Tony Fair out of The University of Alabama Birmingham.

The 6-3, 350 pound DT from South Bend (Ind.) began his career as a JUCO player from Pima Community College before eventually moving on to UAB. During his two years with the Blazers, Fair amassed 57 total tackles - including 32 solo tackles, 25 assisted tackles, 2 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Fair was also received Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honors during the 2019 season.

Though Michigan has offered, the Wolverines are far from being the only program in pursuit of the graduate transfer. Fair has received offers from programs like Purdue, Indiana, Iowa, ,Ole Miss, and Auburn.

As it stands, Michigan returns several defensive tackles for the 2021 season - including junior Christopher Hinton, junior Mazi Smith, senior Julius Welschof, fifth-year senior Donovan Jeter and fifth-year senior Jess Speight. Michigan also welcomes in three freshman defensive tackles for the 2021 season, including Rayshaun Benny, George Rooks and Ikechukwu Iwunnah.