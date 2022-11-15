Numbers Don't Lie: Across The Board, On Both Sides Of The Ball, Michigan Is Getting It Done

Just take a look at some of these stats, numbers, figures, rankings and achievements and it'll make sense as to why the Wolverines are 10-0.

• Michigan has achieved its first 10-0 start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. It's the third time in the last 25 seasons that U-M has reached the 10-0 mark (2006, 11-0; 1997, 12-0).

• U-M is scoring 41.4 points per game and allowing 11.2 points against, on average. Michigan is one of three teams ranked in the top 10 in both scoring offense (fifth) and scoring defense (first), along with Ohio State (second, offense; seventh, defense) and Georgia (seventh, offense; second, defense).

• Michigan (+30.2) and Ohio State (+31.2) are the only teams in the country beating their opponents by more than 30 points per game, on average. They are also the only two teams with cumulative scoring margins above 300 points (OSU, +312; U-M, +301).

• U-M is even more dangerous after the break, having outscored teams 91-6 in the third quarter and this season. In the last five games, U-M is out-scoring its opponents 117-3 in the second half. The defense has not surrendered a touchdown in the third quarter this year.

• Blake Corum ranks third in the country in rushing yards (1,349), the highest total by a Wolverine since Denard Robinson's 2010 season (1,702 yards) and the most by a U-M back since Mike Hart's freshman season of 2004 (1,445 yards).

• Corum is tied-first in the nation in total touchdowns (18). He is also the best chain-mover in the country, having picked up an FBS-best 91 first downs, and has 13 runs of 20-plus yards (fourth, nationally).

• PFFCollege credits Corum with 64 missed tackles forced on 227 carries this season, sixth-most among in the country and second-most in the Big Ten (Chase Brown, 68). Corum has 54 fewer carries than Brown.

• The service grades Corum as the highest-rated player in the FBS at any position, offense or defense, (94.8). His current, active streak of seven straight games with 100-plus rushing yards and one-plus rushing touchdown is the longest in the last 25 years at U-M.

• Corum's 17 rushing touchdowns are three shy of the single-season record set by Hassan Haskins last season. He is in the midst of a seven-game streak of 100-plus rushing yards (all in Big Ten play).

• The men up front have permitted just 44 negative plays on 706 offensive snaps (4.4 per game, or on 6.2 percent of all offensive snaps).

• J.J. McCarthy is among the most efficient passers in the nation, ranking 18th in that statistic (157.6) and ninth in completion percentage (69 percent). He's averaging an FBS-best 13.5 yards per attempt on play action (minimum 100 drop backs), compared to 8.2 yards per attempt on all passes.

• Receiver Ronnie Bell leads all pass catchers in catches (45) and yards (597), while Cornelius Johnson holds the lead in receiving touchdowns (four). Seven different players have at least one touchdown catch.

• U-M's high scoring rates have Jake Moody (109 points) leading the nation in points with Blake Corum (108) tied for second. The next-highest-scoring pair of teammates are Chase McGrath (95 points) and Jalin Hyatt (90 points).

• The defense is ranked No. 1 in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, and first downs allowed and also ranks second in pass efficiency defense and fourth in passing yards allowed per game.

• Mike Morris leads the team in TFLs (10.5) and sacks (7.5), and ranks second in the Big Ten and tied-17th nationally in the latter category. Morris has PFF's top pass-rush productivity grade (PRP, minimum 65 pass rush snaps) in the Big Ten, No. 25 in the country.