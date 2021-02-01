Michigan Assistant Coach Could Join Urban Meyer In Jacksonville

Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is reportedly interviewing with Urban Meyer per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

If Jean-Mary were to get the job with the Jags, that would obviously remove another experienced and established coach from Jim Harbaugh's staff. During this offseason, Harbaugh has moved on from defensive coordinator Don Brown, offensive line coach Ed Warinner and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich. All three guys had a ton of experience and had been with Harbaugh for a minimum of three seasons.

Removing that kind of experience and continuity usually isn't a good thing especially when the replacements are all unproven and inexperienced. Brown was replaced by Mike Macdonald who has achieved some success as a linebackers coach in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, but he's never coordinated a defense. Warinner was replaced by Sherrone Moore, who had been coaching tight ends at Michigan. Moore played offensive tackle at Oklahoma, but has never coached his new position group. Warinner, on the other hand, has been shaping offensive lines since 1992, when Moore was just six years old. Finally, Mo Linguist has been brought in to replace Zordich, and should actually be able to prevent any sort of drop off. Linguist has coached defensive backs at Minnesota, Mississippi State and Iowa State and most recently coached the position with the Dallas Cowboys. He's also been billed as a phenomenal recruiter and has already made a very positive impact on U-M top target Will Johnson.

Harbaugh has replaced several grizzled, experienced veterans with young, energetic potential up-and-comers and may have to do so again if Jean-Mary bolts for Jacksonville.