Skip to main content

Michigan's Will Johnson Making Big Strides

The true freshman defensive back has been tested early in his career and he's rising to the challenge.

Coming into the 2022 season, there were plenty of questions surrounding the Michigan defense. How would new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter compare to Mike Macdonald? How do you replace two first-round talents in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo? How do you replace veterans in the secondary like Daxton Hill and Brad Hawkins? Who steps up in a defensive front that is largely untested?

Though it's early and the competition hasn't been stellar, the results look pretty good for Minter and his defense through three weeks. 

One of the bright spots in terms of young talent has been freshman defensive back, Will Johnson. Given his tremendous combination of size, speed and athleticism, it isn't all that surprising to see the former five-star prospect performing well during his first season in Ann Arbor.

InShot_20220917_202648521
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to PFF College, Johnson has played 14 coverage snaps out of 40 in man coverage - allowing just one reception on four targets. That makes Johnson the No. 2-graded corner in the Big Ten when it comes to man coverage productivity. 

Fellow defensive back Gemon Green has also been incredibly productive during his time on the field, being targeted six times without allowing a single completion through three weeks. That's the most targets without a completion for any defensive back in country, according to PFF College.

It has been that type of production that has propelled Michigan to No. 3 in the country when it comes to passing yards allowed (91.3 YPG). In week one against Colorado State, the Wolverines surrendered 137 yards through the air. In week two against Hawaii, that number dropped to 113 yards though the air. In week three, the UConn Huskies managed just 24 yards through the air all afternoon. 

There's no doubt that Michigan's secondary will be tested in big ways as the schedule goes deeper into conference play, but the early results look promising so far. 

InShot_20220918_143609847
Football

Michigan's Will Johnson Making Big Strides

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh helmet
Football

Michigan Football vs. Maryland, Fan Led Wednesday, Jesse Minter's Defense

By Brandon Brown
jesse minter
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jesse Minter Said: Sept. 21, 2022

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

JJ McCarthy Pacing Every Quarterback In The Country

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220917_204637552
Football

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_202125769
Football

Jim Harbaugh's High Praise For Blake Corum

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy andrel anthony
Football

Michigan Football Starts Big Ten Play With Maryland, Jim Harbaugh Talks, JJ McCarthy Start No. 3

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20220918_014932743
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown