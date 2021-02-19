Michigan Football: Top Target Sets Commitment Date

In less than two weeks, the top-rated player in the state of Michigan will announce his decision.

One of Michigan’s top targets in the 2022 class has officially set a commitment date. Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson announced he will be selecting his school of choice on Feb. 28 - choosing between Michigan, Ohio State, and USC.

The Michigan naitve is considered to be the No. 1 prospect in the state and a top-five ranked cornerback in the nation. Though Michigan is currently believed to be the favorite to land the 6-3, 190-pound prospect, Ohio State and USC will definitely play a significant factor in Johnson’s decision.

When it comes to Michigan, Johnson indicated that he’s happy with the new additions to Harbaugh’s staff and that Michigan obviously provides a certain level of comfort - allowing him to stay close to home.

"Obviously it’s home. They got this new DB coach that I really like. Coach Linguist is definitely a great recruiter. He was very passionate. He’s letting me know that I’m his top priority, especially being from Michigan. He wants me to come in and help him put the program back where it should be.” "Honestly, I probably was going to commit [within the last couple of weeks] if I didn’t like who Michigan hired so now I’m going to wait it out. Right now I really don’t know when I might commit. Whenever it feels right; let everything play itself out."

Though Michigan provides an enticing offer, Ohio State has also made an impression on Johnson.

"Obviously it’s the great program they have and producing guys at my position," Johnson explained. "Going there I might not play as early, but when you do play you know you have a great shot at going where you want to go. It’s a different culture there that you would want to be a part of.

Outside of Michigan and Ohio State, there’s USC. Johnson has been vocal about his desire to play alongside another highly rated cornerback in the 2022 class - Domani Jackson. Jackson, a native of California, opted to stay home and announced his commitment to the Trojans last month. Throughout the recruiting process, Johnson and Jackson have remained steadfast that they’re a package deal.

"It’s real for sure," Johnson said. "We just have a great connection. We’re real friends and we know that if we both play together that could be the best secondary in college football. We could shut down each side."

Johnson is unquestionably one of those rare talents who will play a significant factor at the collegiate level and, based on his scouting report, can eventually become a high NFL draft pick. With his decision date less than two weeks away, it’s crucial that Michigan finds a way to close the deal and to keep one of the state's best players at home.