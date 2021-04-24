FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Willie Allen Enters The Transfer Portal

Before ever suiting up for the Wolverines, Willie Allen is on the move again.
In a pretty strange development, transfer offensive lineman Willie Allen is back in the transfer portal and leaving Michigan before ever suiting up as a Wolverine.

Allen was a coveted recruit, who was on Michigan's radar the first time around, who ultimately signed with LSU. He left Baton Rouge and and played at Tyler Junior College before rejuvenating his career at Louisiana Tech. 

When he announced that he was coming to Michigan last October, most saw it as a pretty positive development. Sure, the multiple stops before arriving in Ann Arbor weren't the best look, but at 6-6, 343 pounds and with some decent experience, he was a welcome addition to the offensive line room. Once spring football started up, reports began to trickle out that Allen wasn't holding down any starting spots on the offensive line, which seemed like a pretty big surprise. Now, Allen is on his way to his fifth school. 

It's been documented that Michigan is dealing with a transfer problem as evidenced by having more transfers than any school in the Big Ten since last August and the 8th most transfers of any Power 5 school since the implementation of the transfer portal, but this definitely seems like an Allen issue. He hasn't been able to stay in one place for more than a season and was apparently passed up by other linemen during his short stint at U-M. It's always good to have big, experienced bodies in the offensive line room, but Allen is not in a place in his career to simply provide depth and watch from the sidelines.

