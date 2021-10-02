Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 14 Michigan vs Wisconsin

No. 14 Michigan looks to change the narrative on the road in Madison, a place where they haven't won a football game since 2001.

1. A Michigan running back eclipses 100 yards rushing

It's no secret that the Michigan rushing attack had a less than great day on Saturday against Rutgers. After averaging over 350 yards rushing per game on the season through three weeks, the nations No. 1 rushing attack was held to a season low of just 112 yards.

Though Michigan will need plenty of production out of the passing game on Saturday, I do believe the Wolverines bounce back with a solid rushing performance - led once again by Blake Corum. I don't expect him to carry the ball 25 times, but I do expect two or three runs of 20-plus yards from the sophomore standout.

2. Aidan Hutchinson gets two sacks

The Badgers offensive line looks a bit shaky and Aidan Hutchinson looks a lot scary. I'm not sure how this game ultimately plays out, but I feel fairly confident that Hutchinson will put together a solid individual effort on Saturday. He gets to the QB twice.

3. Michigan gets a special teams TD

Sophomore AJ Henning looks like a touchdown waiting to happen every time he touches the football. The problem is that he doesn't touch the ball all that often, something that's been puzzling to many within the Michigan fan base.

The good news is that should change in the very near future, particularly with Henning now returning punts after senior wide out Ronnie Bell was lost to a season ending injury in week one. With six returns on the season so far, Henning is averaging 16.5 yards per return with a long of 32 yards.

After two weeks at the position and a few close calls, I think Henning finally takes one to the house in Camp Randall on Saturday.

4. Michigan loses its first game of the 2021 season

I was viewed as being overly optimistic by some when I predicted the Wolverines to go 9-3 during the preseason. It may have been optimistic, but it still included three losses - one of which was to Wisconsin.

After watching both teams compete over the last four weeks, I stand by that prediction.

5. More questions than answers

Unless the Wolverines can spend the entire afternoon running the ball on the nations No. 1 rush defense, they'll need a big performance out of junior quarterback Cade McNamara on Saturday. Based on what we saw last weekend against Rutgers, I have serious questions about whether or not a big passing performance is possible in 2021 with McNamara at the helm - and that's not entirely his fault.

Michigan is 4-0 and some within the fan base are already calling for highly rated freshman JJ McCarthy to take over. After Michigan goes to 4-1 following another lackluster passing performance on Saturday, a full-blown quarterback controversy explodes in Ann Arbor.