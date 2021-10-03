October 3, 2021
Michigan Marching Up The AP Poll

After its most impressive win yet, the Wolverines are rocketing up the AP Poll.
In week one it was a 33-point beatdown of Western Michigan. In week two it was a 21-point drubbing of Washington. In week three, a 53-point massacre of Northern Illinois. Last week was a little rocky, but it was still a 7-point win over Rutgers. And yesterday, Michigan beat the brakes off of Wisconsin, 38-17, in Madison. Now, Michigan is a top ten team, and it's completely justified.

Michigan, along with three other Big Ten teams, now reside inside the top 10 in the country. Iowa, who has been extremely impressive through five weeks, is up to No. 3, with Penn State sitting at No. 4 at 5-0. Ohio State is at No. 7 with its one loss to Oregon on the resume. Michigan is now at No. 9 and Michigan State is just outside the top ten at No. 11. 

Next up for Michigan is Nebraska on the road, who has been much better as of late. After a bad loss to Illinois to start the season, close losses to Oklahoma and Michigan State gave them some confidence and it showed up in the form of a 56-7 win over Northwestern yesterday. Michigan will likely be a pretty heavy favorite, but playing on the road is always tough and Adrian Martinez is always dangerous.

