Skip to main content

Recapping Michigan's Spring Game, Basketball News, Jim Harbaugh

Michigan football's spring game is in the books, so let's talk about it!

It's been a few days but the spring game is all we have right now when it comes to Michigan football. We saw some freshmen, some guys playing new positions, a couple of new faces that are expected to step up and, at the end of the day, a Blue Team victory.

We also talk a little bit about Brandon Johns Jr. transferring and the Michigan basketball team moving into the future with the college basketball season now in the rear view mirror. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

YouTube Thumbnail (1)
Football

Recapping Michigan's Spring Game, Basketball News, Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown55 seconds ago
InShot_20220403_202243127
Football

Will Records Be Broken In 2022?

By Christopher Breiler7 hours ago
USATSI_18007214 (1)
Football

'I Was Disappointed': Veteran Opens Up About Kaepernick Ahead Of U-M Appearance

By Christopher BreilerApr 5, 2022
keg stand trevor keegan spring game
Football

Photo Gallery: Michigan Spring Game

By Brandon BrownApr 5, 2022
USATSI_18008168_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: McCarthy Reveals Timetable For Return

By Christopher BreilerApr 4, 2022
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Commit Flips To Big Ten Foe

By Brandon BrownApr 3, 2022
michigan football spring game wolverines
Football

Michigan Football Spring Game: Five Takeaways

By Brandon BrownApr 2, 2022
spring game jim harbaugh colin kaepernick
Football

Michigan Spring Game Draft, Colin Kaepernick In Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh In 2022

By Brandon BrownApr 1, 2022