Recapping Michigan's Spring Game, Basketball News, Jim Harbaugh

It's been a few days but the spring game is all we have right now when it comes to Michigan football. We saw some freshmen, some guys playing new positions, a couple of new faces that are expected to step up and, at the end of the day, a Blue Team victory.

We also talk a little bit about Brandon Johns Jr. transferring and the Michigan basketball team moving into the future with the college basketball season now in the rear view mirror. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.