Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Practicing In South Florida

    Michigan is down in Florida as it prepares for Friday's game against Georgia.
    Author:

    The Wolverines arrived in Florida on Christmas day and have wasted no time getting ready for Friday's College Football Playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson, quarterback Cade McNamara and head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a couple of quick interviews right there on the tarmac over the weekend and then yesterday the team hit the practice field for the first time. Here's how it looked:

    _DSC0787-01
    30
    Gallery
    30 Images

    Read More

    cade mcnamara
    Football

    Michigan Practicing In South Florida

    just now
    olu oluwatimi
    Football

    Michigan Nabs Huge Transfer Target

    1 hour ago
    nico collins
    Football

    Turns Out, Nico Collins Was Right About Ohio State

    6 hours ago
    ryan day jim harbaugh
    Football

    'Not Even a Rivalry': Former Buckeye's Journey from Trash Talk to Transfer Portal

    Dec 26, 2021
    aidan hutchinson
    Football

    Michigan Arrives In South Florida

    Dec 25, 2021
    jim harbaugh georgia podcast
    Football

    Michigan Football Christmas Eve Extravaganza

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17293664_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan WR Unveils New Playoff Swag

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17296148_168388427_lowres
    Football

    'Go Blue, Michigan is the Best': Former Wolverines Make Hawkeyes Pay Up

    Dec 23, 2021