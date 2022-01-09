Discussing The Jim Harbaugh Situation

The future of Michigan football hangs in the balance as Jim Harbaugh figures out what he wants to do.

Obviously there's a lot of smoke coming out of Ann Arbor right now. Jim Harbaugh just wrapped up a phenomenal season at Michigan. His contract no longer matches what he accomplished, so something probably needs to change. But will it be at Michigan? "Harbaugh to the NFL" rumors have been a thing almost every year, but this year it feels different.

Harbaugh has absolutely reached out to some franchises to gauge interest and a few of them are interested in Harbaugh as well. Does that mean he's definitely going to leave? No. There are plenty of reasons to stay in Ann Arbor.

Every time I tried to put all of these thoughts into an article, I just ended up going in circles. So here it all is, in spoken word...