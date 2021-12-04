Big Ten Championship Eve, Michigan vs. Iowa, Recruiting Picking Up

We're less than 24 hours away from Michigan kicking off against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan and Iowa are less than a day away from getting after it in Indianapolis with a Big Ten title on the line. The Wolverines are favored by a pretty large 11 points and most expect U-M to win.

Iowa, however, is 10-2 in their own right and is always pesky. If Michigan turns the ball over, which they haven't really done all year, Iowa will have a shot. That's how they've been winning all season and that's what they'll need to beat Michigan.

We discuss all of that, talk Iowa with John Bohnenkamp of Inside The Hawkeyes, make some specific predictions and do our class over/under scenarios. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.