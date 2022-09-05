Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh Updates Status Of Quarterback Battle

Every single Michigan fan on the planet is waiting to what Jim Harbaugh does after watching JJ McCarthy start this week against Hawaii after watching Cade McNamara start against Colorado State.

After Michigan's 51-7 win over Colorado State, quarterback Cade McNamara took the podium. After going 9-of-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown, McNamara was asked about the unusual quarterback situation knowing he's going to be QB2 against Hawaii.

"It was kind of a thing that I wasn’t expecting by the end of camp," McNamara explained. "I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position but that was the decision that coach went with.

“I was confident with the way I performed over camp. However, it’s just not my decision. So whatever it is, whatever my role is, I’m honored that my teammates recognize me for the role that I have currently...and that’s about it.”

Couple those words with McNamara's body language during the post game press conference and it really feels like he knows his days as Michigan's starting quarterback are numbered. After watching his performance and comparing it to JJ McCarthy's, the choice seems pretty obvious to just about everyone. And because McNamara knows what Harbaugh intends to do, he's got to know what's coming.

“Coach mentioned that he wanted to — he doesn’t really want to do the switching this year,” McNamara said. “However it shakes out, that’s just how it’s going to be.”

Earlier today, Harbaugh said some of the same things. He knows he has a decision to make and McCarthy's start against Hawaii might make it pretty easy.

"I prefer to have a starting quarterback for each ball game; very transparent with that," Harbaugh said. "I also said that if things are exactly the same as they were coming out of camp, which they were dead even, we were, as coaches, going to find a way to maximize both of their talents. That remains a very viable option."

Based on what we saw on Saturday, they aren't going to be the same as they were coming out of camp.

