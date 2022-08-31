Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About The Quarterback Situation

Jim Harbaugh's first Monday press conference of the season was...interesting.

He quoted the bible, stated that no one can predict the future about 10 times and even empathized with journalists. In between some of the typical Harbaugh moments was a lot of talk about the quarterback battle and the decision that Harbaugh made.

If you've been living under a rock you might've missed it, but Harbaugh recently announced that Cade McNamara will be starting against Colorado State in the season opener, while JJ McCarthy will get the nod against Hawaii in week two.

It's not a typical approach, but it is interesting and could prove very effective. No matter what's going on in practice, or who the opponent is, you can't recreate the energy that exists naturally in a game. Seeing McNamara, and especially McCarthy, start against another team in 2022 is apparently necessary even after a competitive fall camp. However it plays out, we'll all be talking about it, and Harbaugh did plenty of that on Monday. Here's everything he had to say about No. 12 and No. 9.