Jim Harbaugh Addresses 'Lack Of Creativity' Near The End Zone

Even though Michigan is rolling, 9-0 and poised to defend its Big Ten title, the offense looks a little stagnant at times. Against Michigan State, the Wolverines' Jake Moody kicked five field goals, two of which were inside of the 30 yards. That has some fans and media personalities curious about the play calling, at least when U-M is at the door step of the end zone.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about exactly that today and definitely did not dodge the question. He's a football guy through and through, and obviously a former quarterback, so he understands the importance of punching it in for six when in the Red Zone and, even more specifically, when inside the 10-yard line.

"The previous game we played (against Michigan State), where we got down there four times and we didn't get the ball in the end zone twice, two of those were the results of losing yardage," he explained. "You get the ball on the 6-yard line and you run a play and it's a pass play — it was the first play we called —creative play but we ended up losing three yards on it. We had run an outside zone play I believe it was, lost another three yards.

"I really wanted to see more of getting the ball on the 5 or the 6 in this game and we were going straight ahead. First and six became second and two, second and two became third and one, third and one became fourth and one and fourth and one became a touchdown.

"I wanted that scenario to play out in this game. We were fortunate enough to get it in. Now that we've done that, all options are open going forward, of course. We have gotten it in different ways. Fly sweep, we've thrown it in — all those options are open."

Honestly, you can't even be mad at the explanation because for the most part, Harbaugh is right. Against Michigan State, the Wolverines went backwards a couple of times down near the end zone when they didn't try to pound it in. Of course, one could say that there are other, more successful options than what they tried against the Spartans, but they did try some other stuff. Against Rutgers, it was just bully ball and it worked. The Wolverines scored on all six trips into the Red Zone and five of the scores were touchdowns.