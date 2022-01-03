Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Two Wolverines Enter The Transfer Portal

    A pair of Michigan Wolverines are in the transfer portal just a few days after putting a bow on the season.
    It's officially transfer season.

    As football programs wrap up their seasons with conclusion of bowl games, players across the country are going through a self evaluation to figure out if they have a future at their current program. For Michigan players Anthony Solomon and Darion Green-Warren, they do not.

    As of earlier today, both players are in the transfer portal and will very likely finish out their careers elsewhere. There is always a chance that the players will remove themselves from the portal, but that doesn't seem likely in these two cases.

    At 6-1, 215 pounds, Solomon was recruited to play VIPER at Michigan. With Don Brown gone, so is the VIPER role. Solomon played just 34 snaps last year and only five over the course of the entire 2021 season. For Green-Warren, he was viewed as a nice get on the recruiting trail, but there doesn't seem to be a clear path to playing time. Green-Warren played only seven snaps all season and they all came in the College Football Playoff game against Georgia. 

    Obviously there were a lot of changes on Michigan's coaching staff heading into the 2021 season and after a very successful run, guys who weren't on the field for it much may end up looking elsewhere. That seems to be the case for Solomon and Green-Warren.

