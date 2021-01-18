BREAKING: Michigan Running Back Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Michigan will be down another running back entering the 2021 season, but remains loaded at the position.

After two seasons in Ann Arbor, sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet is seeking a transfer from the University of Michigan and has entered the transfer portal.

Charbonnet had a successful first year at Michigan, playing in 18 total games with nine career starts. During his first year at Michigan, Charbonnet set the Michigan record for most rushing touchdowns by a freshman running back (11). Charbonnet also became just the forth Michigan freshman to start at running back in the season opener, joining Sam McGuffie (2008), Gene Derricotte (1944) and Wally Teninga (1945).

Though Charbonnet got off to a hot start during his freshman year, his role diminished significantly during his sophomore campaign - finishing with just 19 carries for 124 yards on the season.

While Charbonnet’s loss is significant, the Michigan running back room remains loaded with talent. Guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum are expected to return, along with soon-to-be true freshman and highly-rated running back recruit Donovan Edwards making his way to Ann Arbor.