Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.

While Ohio State has certainly been more productive through the air, the numbers don't necessarily indicate that Michigan is too far off from reaching the same level of success.

JJ McCarthy - Michigan (via PFF College)

ATT/Game: 21.3

Comp/Game: 14.7

Passing YDS/Game: 174.4

Passing YDS/Comp: 11.86

Passing TDS/Game: 1.4

Passes 0-9 YDS: 89/105 (84.8 percent)

Passes 10-19 YDS: 25/41 (61.0 percent)

25/41 (61.0 percent) Passes 20+ YDS: 11/32 (34.4 percent)

CJ Stroud - Ohio State (via PFF College)

ATT/Game: 27.7

Comp/Game: 18.6

Passing YDS/Game: 275.0

Passing YDS/Comp: 14.78

Passing TDS/Game: 3.4

Passes 0-9 YDS: 76/97 (78.4 percent)

Passes 10-19 YDS: 53/91 (58.2 percent)

Passes 20+ YDS: 21/44 (47.7 percent)

