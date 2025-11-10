Wolverine Digest

Weekly Michigan football bowl projection, how it looks following the bye week

Michigan moves up in the polls, but bowl projections continue to point to a Citrus Bowl showdown.

Justice Steiner

Sep 9, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; A wide view of the Big House before the NCAA game between University of Michigan Wolverines and the UNLV Rebels at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, bowl projections start to hold a little more weight with fewer games on the schedule.

Despite being on bye this past week, the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines did move up three spots in the AP College Football rankings. But did it impact the bowl projections for the Wolverines?

Bryson Kuzdzal
Nov 1, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) rushes in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New Week, Same Bowl.

For the third consecutive week of doing this series, Michigan is unanimously projected to be in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31, in Orlando, Fla. 

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN put out weekly projections and both have the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl.

Bonagura has UofM taking on Vanderbilt, while Schlabach projects Texas to be on the other side of the ball.

Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated also has Michigan in the Citrus Bowl facing the Longhorns.

Tracking Texas

It has been consistent week-in and week-out that the Longhorns (7-2, 4-1 SEC) are projected to be the opponent of the Wolverines. 

However, both teams are in a very similar situation; if they win out, they will make the CFP. 

This projection of the two teams meeting up outside of the playoffs is under the assumption that they will both drop another game before the season ends. 

UT is coming off a bye week of its own, but had won four consecutive games prior, including a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt.

Looking ahead, the Longhorns will face No. 5 Georgia, Arkansas and Texas A&M to close out the season. 

