It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

If you're a Michigan Football fan, you've probably heard the narrative surrounding the Wolverines non-conference schedule on a daily basis from rival fans. Kicking off the 2022 season against three of the worst teams in all of college football, the Wolverines have cruised to victory without so much as breaking a sweat - essentially extending fall camp by a full three weeks.

That all changes this week as conference play begins.

Much like Michigan, the Maryland Terrapins will enter this weekend's contest feeling confident after a perfect 3-0 start to the season. The problem for Maryland, however, is that Michigan seems to be far superior in pretty much every facet of the game. While Maryland has the No. 4 ranked scoring offense in the Big Ten (40.3 points per game), Michigan is currently sitting in the No. 1 spot - averaging a whopping 55.3 points per game through the first three weeks.

Defensively, Michigan is tied for No. 2 in the Big Ten conference in points allowed - giving up just 5.3 points per game. Maryland, on the other hand, is giving up 19.3 points per game - meaning the Wolverines should have plenty of opportunities to score.

So far this season, Michigan has yet to trail in a game and none of the first-team guys have had to play a full four quarters. That's a good thing when you're blowing teams out, but it's not necessarily a recipe you want to take on the road against an opponent like Iowa, particularly in a stadium that is known for making things difficult for highly-ranked teams (see 2016).

Can the offensive line find its rhythm? Will a Michigan running back reach 100 yards in a game for the first time this season? Will the wide receivers finally get a chance to showcase their skills? Can the defense stand firm against an offense that is capable of putting up points? All of these questions still need to be answered heading into week four.

Even as a 17.5-point favorite over Maryland, it's critical that the Wolverines make the most out of their opportunity this Saturday before heading off to Iowa City for their first real test of the season. Put simply, it's time for Michigan to flip the switch.