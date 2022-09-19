Skip to main content

It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

Thanks to one of the easier non-conference schedules in the country, Michigan had the luxury of essentially extending fall camp a full three weeks into the 2022 season. With Big Ten play just one week away, it's time for the Wolverines to flip the switch.

If you're a Michigan Football fan, you've probably heard the narrative surrounding the Wolverines non-conference schedule on a daily basis from rival fans. Kicking off the 2022 season against three of the worst teams in all of college football, the Wolverines have cruised to victory without so much as breaking a sweat - essentially extending fall camp by a full three weeks.  

That all changes this week as conference play begins. 

InShot_20220918_144350132

Much like Michigan, the Maryland Terrapins will enter this weekend's contest feeling confident after a perfect 3-0 start to the season. The problem for Maryland, however, is that Michigan seems to be far superior in pretty much every facet of the game. While Maryland has the No. 4 ranked scoring offense in the Big Ten (40.3 points per game), Michigan is currently sitting in the No. 1 spot - averaging a whopping 55.3 points per game through the first three weeks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Football, Ronnie Bell, Donovan Edwards

It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

InShot_20220917_210035486

Three Up/Three Down: Blake Corum Eats In Rout Of UConn

msu-football-mel-tucker-2021

Tuck Bummin

Defensively, Michigan is tied for No. 2 in the Big Ten conference in points allowed - giving up just 5.3 points per game. Maryland, on the other hand, is giving up 19.3 points per game - meaning the Wolverines should have plenty of opportunities to score.

So far this season, Michigan has yet to trail in a game and none of the first-team guys have had to play a full four quarters. That's a good thing when you're blowing teams out, but it's not necessarily a recipe you want to take on the road against an opponent like Iowa, particularly in a stadium that is known for making things difficult for highly-ranked teams (see 2016).

Can the offensive line find its rhythm? Will a Michigan running back reach 100 yards in a game for the first time this season? Will the wide receivers finally get a chance to showcase their skills? Can the defense stand firm against an offense that is capable of putting up points? All of these questions still need to be answered heading into week four. 

Even as a 17.5-point favorite over Maryland, it's critical that the Wolverines make the most out of their opportunity this Saturday before heading off to Iowa City for their first real test of the season. Put simply, it's time for Michigan to flip the switch. 

Michigan Football, Ronnie Bell, Donovan Edwards
Football

It's Time For Michigan To Flip The Switch

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220917_210035486
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Blake Corum Eats In Rout Of UConn

By Brandon Brown
msu-football-mel-tucker-2021
Football

Tuck Bummin

By Christopher Breiler
blake corum uconn
Football

Michigan Football Postgame: Wolverines Roll UConn, Blake Corum Goes Off, JJ McCarthy Clicking

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

Michigan Rolls Again, Handles UConn Easily

By Brandon Brown
Donovan Edwards
Football

UPDATE: Donovan Edwards' Status For UConn Game

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh jim mora
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown
michigan uconn action
Football

Preview And Action: Michigan Expected To Roll Once Again

By Brandon Brown