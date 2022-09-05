Harbaugh Highlights What Makes McCarthy So Dangerous

With the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor now entering week two of the regular season, all eyes turn to sophomore QB JJ McCarthy as he prepares to make his first collegiate start against Hawaii. Coming off of a performance against Colorado State where he completed 4-of-4 passes for 30 yards and posted a career high with 50 rushing yards, McCarthy will have the opportunity to make his case as QB1 this coming Saturday.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about what makes McCarthy so dangerous.

"I think he definitely pulls defenders, they have to know where he is. Our defensive coaches...they're the same way. There needs to be a plan when a quarterback can run in the 4.5's. That gets to be faster then linebackers, so you've got to have a plan to contain that. You definitely see, even when he's carrying out the fake, someone's paying attention."

For perspective, that puts McCarthy in the same speed category as guys like Trace McSorley, Russel Wilson and Marcus Mariota. Not track stars by any means, but they all make the opposing defense have to account for their athleticism at all times. Put simply, McCarthy provides another element that simply doesn't exist with Cade McNamara as the starting QB.

Given that McCarthy's mobility is a big part of his game, Harbaugh did admit that he'd like to see the young QB protect himself more moving forward.

"I'd like to see him get down a little more. Yea, it's something to keep improving. Once he gets the first down, try and get down. I also understand that he's a quarterback, you like to get some kind of contact early while you're out there. It's really why I try to simulate hitting the pads...you know, the front, the back, the helmet a little bit. It's always good to get the butterflies out."