Skip to main content

Harbaugh Highlights What Makes McCarthy So Dangerous

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy didn't play many snaps on Saturday, but that didn't prevent him from making some really big plays on the football field.

With the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor now entering week two of the regular season, all eyes turn to sophomore QB JJ McCarthy as he prepares to make his first collegiate start against Hawaii. Coming off of a performance against Colorado State where he completed 4-of-4 passes for 30 yards and posted a career high with 50 rushing yards, McCarthy will have the opportunity to make his case as QB1 this coming Saturday. 

JJ McCarthy

During his Monday press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about what makes McCarthy so dangerous.

"I think he definitely pulls defenders, they have to know where he is. Our defensive coaches...they're the same way. There needs to be a plan when a quarterback can run in the 4.5's. That gets to be faster then linebackers, so you've got to have a plan to contain that. You definitely see, even when he's carrying out the fake, someone's paying attention."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For perspective, that puts McCarthy in the same speed category as guys like Trace McSorley, Russel Wilson and Marcus Mariota. Not track stars by any means, but they all make the opposing defense have to account for their athleticism at all times. Put simply, McCarthy provides another element that simply doesn't exist with Cade McNamara as the starting QB. 

Given that McCarthy's mobility is a big part of his game, Harbaugh did admit that he'd like to see the young QB protect himself more moving forward. 

"I'd like to see him get down a little more. Yea, it's something to keep improving. Once he gets the first down, try and get down. I also understand that he's a quarterback, you like to get some kind of contact early while you're out there. It's really why I try to simulate hitting the pads...you know, the front, the back, the helmet a little bit. It's always good to get the butterflies out."

mediaskapes

JJ McCarthy
Football

Harbaugh Highlights What Makes McCarthy So Dangerous

By Christopher Breiler
Mike Sainristil
Football

From The Sideline: No. 8 Michigan vs. Colorado State

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220903_175610139
Football

Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. Colorado State

By Brandon Brown
USATSI_17243142_168388427_lowres
Football

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220903_174912367
Football

The Ten Best Shots: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7

By Brandon Brown
cade mcnamara
Football

The Hard Truth About Cade McNamara

By Brandon Brown
rod moore rj moten michigan defense
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Defense Leads The Way In Win Over CSU

By Brandon Brown
mike morris
Football

Michigan Simply Too Much For Colorado State

By Brandon Brown