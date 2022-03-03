Michigan's JJ McCarthy Opens Up About QB Battle

As is often the case, the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor will be one of the hottest stories heading into the 2022 season.

It's going to be one of the hottest stories heading into the 2022 season as far as Michigan football fans are concerned: Cade or JJ?

The current leader in the clubhouse is senior QB Cade McNamara, who enters 2022 Spring practice fresh off of a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Given all that Michigan accomplished in 2021 with McNamara behind center, you wouldn't expect much of a quarterback debate under normal circumstances - but these certainly aren't normal circumstances.

Along with McNamara, sophomore QB, JJ McCarthy, is also vying for the starting role in Ann Arbor after spending much of his freshman season watching from the sidelines.

During our recent interview with a trio of Wolverines, McCarthy provided some insight into what that experience was like during his freshman season.

"For me, it was the patience part," said McCarthy. "Realizing that God has a plan and everything happens for a reason. The fact that being patient and persistent was going to pay off. I feel so blessed and fortunate to get as much playing time as I did in my first year, and the dynamic of Cade and I working together went very well. It was tough for both of us, but it broadened our perspective on what the game is all about. At the end of the day, we're teammates and we're fighting for the same goal. It was great to have that experience."

When asked how he balances being supportive while also maintaining a competitive nature with McNamara, McCarthy says it's all about the results.

"You're not playing for the name on the back of your jersey, you're playing for the name on the front," said McCarthy. Football is the epitome of team sports, there's no way you can be successful without every man doing their job - and that's the same thing with two quarterbacks. Whatever the coaches feel like will give us the best chance to win the game, that's what we're going to do. As long as the team is having success, there's no problems over here."

Michigan fans will get their next opportunity to watch McNamara and McCarthy when the Wolverines take the field on April 2 for the annual Spring Game at Michigan Stadium. The event is free to the public.