Skip to main content

Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, College Football Nationally

It's chapter two of the JJ McCarthy story and this one should be a lot like chapter one.

Now that we all know who Michigan's starter is, we're anxious to see him in action again. JJ McCarthy showed everyone that he's definitely the guy in his first career start last week against Hawaii, and now he's preparing to lead the team against UConn. The Huskies aren't much better than Hawaii according to the spread, which is currently at 47.5, so it's unclear how much McCarthy will actually play. Nevertheless, people are more and more excited about watching No. 9 against UConn and for the rest of the season.

We're also anxious to see how the defense looks in week three. In week one, it was a sack party. Last week, Michigan only got home once, which was mostly due to Hawaii's game plan. There simply wasn't enough time for pass rushers to get to the quarterback. So now that we've seen two extremes, what will it look like against UConn? That's what we're all wondering. Throw in some discussion about Cade McNamara, Roman Wilson and the coaching through two weeks, and you have the latest episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, College Football Nationally

By Brandon Brown
Mike Morris, Mason Graham
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. UConn

By Brandon Brown
steve clinkscale
Football

The Most Interesting Things Steve Clinkscale Said: Sept. 14, 2022

By Brandon Brown
michigan football helmet army national guard helicopter
Football

Michigan Fans In For Special Treat On Saturday

By Christopher Breiler
andrel anthony jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, Jim Harbaugh In Week 3, Fan-Led Wednesday

By Brandon Brown
Mike Sainristil
Football

So Far, So Good For U-M's Mike Sainristil

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220911_151519716
Football

Michigan Football: Noteworthy Stats From Week Two

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220911_145433480
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. Hawaii

By Brandon Brown