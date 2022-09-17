Michigan vs. UConn, JJ McCarthy's Second Start, College Football Nationally

Now that we all know who Michigan's starter is, we're anxious to see him in action again. JJ McCarthy showed everyone that he's definitely the guy in his first career start last week against Hawaii, and now he's preparing to lead the team against UConn. The Huskies aren't much better than Hawaii according to the spread, which is currently at 47.5, so it's unclear how much McCarthy will actually play. Nevertheless, people are more and more excited about watching No. 9 against UConn and for the rest of the season.

We're also anxious to see how the defense looks in week three. In week one, it was a sack party. Last week, Michigan only got home once, which was mostly due to Hawaii's game plan. There simply wasn't enough time for pass rushers to get to the quarterback. So now that we've seen two extremes, what will it look like against UConn? That's what we're all wondering. Throw in some discussion about Cade McNamara, Roman Wilson and the coaching through two weeks, and you have the latest episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.