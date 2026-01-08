Former Michigan quarterback reveals where he’ll play next
Mikey Keene, who spent one year with the Michigan Wolverines in 2025, officially made his decision on where he would be playing next season.
After entering the transfer portal on Monday (Jan. 5), Devils Digest of On3 Sports reported that Keene will be heading to Tempe, Ariz. to play for Arizona State. It will be Kenne’s sixth season in college after spending two years at UCF, two at Fresno State and one with the Maize and Blue.
In his year with the Wolverines, Keene found himself third on the depth chart behind Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. With Underwood returning, it makes sense that Keene would want to find a place where he could see playing time. He did suffer an injury last spring that set him back and could’ve played a part in that.
Location probably was a big factor for Keene, as he will be playing close to home, as he is originally from Chandler, Ariz.
The Sun Devils are also losing their star quarterback, Sam Leavitt, to the transfer portal, opening up an opportunity for Keene to step in and lead the offense.
In his two years at Fresno State, he earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors in back-to-back years.
The Impact on Michigan
Although Michigan was never going to have Keene as a starter, he could’ve been a valuable pickup.
Now, the Wolverines will likely pick up a backup quarterback through the transfer portal. UofM is hosting a pair of potential targets, considering they have lost three to the portal (Keene, Davis and Davis Warren).
Those two quarterbacks are Landen Clark (Elon) and Deuce Adams (Louisville).
It will be critical that the Wolverines get some depth at the quarterback position in the case that Underwood were to go down with injury.
