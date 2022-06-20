Skip to main content

A Trio Of Wolverines Take In Northern Michigan For The Weekend

A trio of Wolverines made their way to northern Michigan for a beautiful weekend at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa - and we were there to capture it all!

As part of a first-of-its kind NIL deal between Valiant and the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Traverse City (MI.), a trio of Michigan Wolverines spent part of their weekend shaking hands, taking pictures and signing plenty of autographs for attendees of the first Wolverine Weekend.

The event provided Michigan fans with a unique opportunity for a meet and greet with some of the biggest names currently on Michigan's football roster, including wide receiver Ronnie Bell, offensive lineman Ryan Hayes and quarterback JJ McCarthy.  After a series of meet-and-greet opportunities with the players, guests were then provided dinner and commentary from WTKA's Sam Webb and former Wolverine QB Devin Gardner, along with author John U. Bacon who served as the keynote speaker at Saturday nights dinner.

You can see photos from the event below:

A Trio Of Wolverines Take In Northern Michigan For The Weekend

