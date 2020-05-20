Video: Joe Milton Working Hard To Win Starting Job

Once football returns there is going to be a big time battle between redshirt sophomore Joe Milton and redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey for the starting quarterback spot at Michigan.

Both guys are very athletic and can run. Milton has an absolute cannon for an arm. McCaffrey has been the backup and has done more real-life quarterback stuff in practice. Both are in year two of Josh Gattis' system. So who wins the job?

Milton is certainly doing everything he can to put himself in a position to be the starter and that includes working out with former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner. Milton trains with Gardner's Young Go Getters camp and has truly impressed the former U-M signal caller.

"Like I’ve said numerous times, he has the biggest arm I’ve ever seen up close. He can rival any arm in the NFL right now," Gardner said.

Milton makes throwing a football look extremely easy and really looks menacing at 6-5, 245 pounds. Toss in the fact that Milton is working out with his teammates (that's Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell skying for several passes in the video) and you have the potential for a special player because of his physical gifts.

Whoever wins the job, Michigan's offense has the potential to be better than it was under Patterson. With Milton, the ceiling could be higher than we've ever seen at Michigan simply because of the arm talent.

Milton has a ton of God-given ability and now we have evidence of him grinding during the pandemic. That could be a scary combination.