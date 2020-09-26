SI.com
Is The Joe Milton Hype Warranted?

BrandonBrown

With Dylan McCaffrey on his way out of Ann Arbor, it's officially time to welcome in the Joe Milton Era. Milton has all the tools you want in a quarterback. He's big at 6-5, 245 pounds, he can really run with sub-4.7 speed, he's got great quiet leadership qualities and an absolute cannon for an arm. 

So how good can he be? That's the million dollar question.

As soon as Milton was reported as the starter, comparisons started to roll in. He's Cam Newton. He's Daunte Culpepper. He's a young Big Ben. He's a more mobile Byron Leftwich. All of those are pretty close, but I actually think the closest comparison is to Josh Allen. The two are almost identical in size, with huge arms and above average athleticism. Neither are 4.4 guys, but they can really run and keep a defense honest while stretching the field vertically with their massive arms. Both have had accuracy and turnover issues in the past as well.

We'll get a chance to see it play out on the field in a little less than a month and Michigan fans cannot wait. With Milton, there's a ton of potential for the offense to be explosive and quick-strike. He's certainly not perfect, and has little to no college experience, but he's the perfect ball of clay for Ben McDaniels, Josh Gattis and Jim Harbaugh to mold.

