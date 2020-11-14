Stat Line Lottery: Week Four - Wisconsin
Christopher Breiler
The Stat Line Lottery is where you have the opportunity to earn $100 by predicting a player's stat line during the game. Each week we’ll select one Michigan football player and ask you to predict their stat line for a specific duration of the game (ex. first half, second half, first quarter, etc.). Guess correctly and we’ll send you a $100 visa gift card!
How to play:
- Go to The Winged Helmet facebook page
- Locate the week four stat line lottery article and drop your prediction in the comment section. Note: the stat line is based on a specific duration, read carefully!
- Include your powerball stat prediction as well (to be used in the event of a tie)
- Limit one entry per person
- Limit one winner per week
- All entries must be received one hour prior to kickoff
Game: Michigan (1-2) vs No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0)
Date: November 14, 2020
Location: Ann Arbor
Time/Channel: 7:30 PM, ABC
The stat line lottery selection this week is Michigan quarterback Joe Milton. Milton has been one of the few bright spots offensively for the Wolverines through the first three weeks of play, throwing for 644 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. With the Wolverines struggling to get their running game off the ground, they’ll likely need Milton to put together one of his best performances of the year to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time since 1967.
State Line Player: Joe Milton
Duration: First half
Stat Line: Comp/Att, Passing YDs, Passing TDs
Powerball Stat (tiebreaker): Rushing YDs
Good luck!