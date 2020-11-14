SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Stat Line Lottery: Week Four - Wisconsin

Christopher Breiler

The Stat Line Lottery is where you have the opportunity to earn $100 by predicting a player's stat line during the game. Each week we’ll select one Michigan football player and ask you to predict their stat line for a specific duration of the game (ex. first half, second half, first quarter, etc.). Guess correctly and we’ll send you a $100 visa gift card!

How to play:

  • Go to The Winged Helmet facebook page
  • Locate the week four stat line lottery article and drop your prediction in the comment section. Note: the stat line is based on a specific duration, read carefully!
  • Include your powerball stat prediction as well (to be used in the event of a tie)
  • Limit one entry per person
  • Limit one winner per week
  • All entries must be received one hour prior to kickoff

Game: Michigan (1-2) vs No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0)

Date: November 14, 2020

Location: Ann Arbor

Time/Channel: 7:30 PM, ABC

The stat line lottery selection this week is Michigan quarterback Joe Milton. Milton has been one of the few bright spots offensively for the Wolverines through the first three weeks of play, throwing for 644 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. With the Wolverines struggling to get their running game off the ground, they’ll likely need Milton to put together one of his best performances of the year to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time since 1967.

State Line Player: Joe Milton

Duration: First half

Stat Line: Comp/Att, Passing YDs, Passing TDs

Powerball Stat (tiebreaker): Rushing YDs

Good luck!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What’s At Stake: Michigan vs. No. 13 Wisconsin

It might not seem like it, but there is so much riding on what Michigan does against Wisconsin tonight.

Matthew Lounsberry

If Not Jim Harbaugh, Then Who?

If Michigan and Jim Harbaugh do part ways, there are options out there.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

by

UMfb

Staff Picks: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Michigan isn't an underdog inside Michigan Stadium very often, but they are this weekend.

BrandonBrown

Major Contributor Out For Michigan This Weekend

A big time contributor is out for Michigan against the Badgers.

BrandonBrown

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Feels Wacky

Does anyone know what to expect on Saturday?

BrandonBrown

Can Michigan Avoid 1-3?

Michigan is on the verge of starting a season worse than it has in a long, long time.

BrandonBrown

by

Dejected

The Key To Michigan’s Success Lies In The State Of Ohio

Jim Harbaugh has recruited well since arriving in Ann Arbor, but he's gone about it in a different way than in years past.

Christopher Breiler

Stick A Fork In Him, He's Done

It feels like the Jim Harbaugh era is coming to an end after another embarrassing loss.

BrandonBrown

by

CGARNER

If Michigan Ends Up Searching For A Coach, Timing Could Be A Big Issue

Based on what we know, Michigan might be left out in the cold if the program is in need of a new coach.

BrandonBrown

by

allaguess

Michigan Needs The Man They Hired Now More Than Ever

Can Jim Harbaugh return to his roots and rejuvenate a Wolverines team that looks dead at 1-2?

Christopher Breiler