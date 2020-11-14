Stat Line Lottery: Week Four - Wisconsin

The Stat Line Lottery is where you have the opportunity to earn $100 by predicting a player's stat line during the game. Each week we’ll select one Michigan football player and ask you to predict their stat line for a specific duration of the game (ex. first half, second half, first quarter, etc.). Guess correctly and we’ll send you a $100 visa gift card!

How to play:

Go to The Winged Helmet facebook page

Locate the week four stat line lottery article and drop your prediction in the comment section. Note: the stat line is based on a specific duration, read carefully !

! Include your powerball stat prediction as well (to be used in the event of a tie)

Limit one entry per person

Limit one winner per week

All entries must be received one hour prior to kickoff

Game: Michigan (1-2) vs No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0)

Date: November 14, 2020

Location: Ann Arbor

Time/Channel: 7:30 PM, ABC

The stat line lottery selection this week is Michigan quarterback Joe Milton. Milton has been one of the few bright spots offensively for the Wolverines through the first three weeks of play, throwing for 644 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. With the Wolverines struggling to get their running game off the ground, they’ll likely need Milton to put together one of his best performances of the year to avoid a 1-3 start for the first time since 1967.

State Line Player: Joe Milton

Duration: First half

Stat Line: Comp/Att, Passing YDs, Passing TDs

Powerball Stat (tiebreaker): Rushing YDs

Good luck!