Expectations For Joe Milton In 2020

BrandonBrown

Michigan fans are extremely excited about the Joe Milton Era. The 6-5, 245-pounder with a rocket arm has all the physical tools to be great at the position. Now it's just about putting it all together.

Does Milton have what it takes to elevate his team and make his skill players look even better than they are? Can he manipulate a defense to make them look worse than they are? Those are the things an elite quarterback does. It's a lot to ask of Milton, but it's what Michigan needs.

Former intern of Inside The Huddle, Jake Karalexis, invited me on his podcast to discuss exactly what Milton needs to do in order for Michigan to be successful in 2020.

Football

