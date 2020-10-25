Harbaugh: Joe Milton 'Cool As A Cucumber'

With the college football world watching in prime time, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton showed that he is the right man for the job.

Logging a touchdown both on the ground and through the air, Milton moved the football for U-M and spread the rock around to some of the team's most explosive players. Nine different Wolverines caught a pass on Saturday and seven different players carried the football, so Michigan's 49-24 win was a team effort in all senses of the phrase.

Milton, though, made a strong opening statement to his 2020 season. All offseason, fans worked to decide whether the hype behind Milton was warranted, and according to head coach Jim Harbaugh-- it is.

According to the stat sheet, Milton went 15-22 for 225 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on the night. That alone would be a successful outing to many, but Milton went beyond that with eight carries for 52 yards an another score, capping off an all-around strong effort.

What did you think of Milton's performance in Week 1? What was the highlight in your mind? Let us know!