SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Harbaugh: Joe Milton 'Cool As A Cucumber'

Eric Rutter

With the college football world watching in prime time, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton showed that he is the right man for the job.

Logging a touchdown both on the ground and through the air, Milton moved the football for U-M and spread the rock around to some of the team's most explosive players. Nine different Wolverines caught a pass on Saturday and seven different players carried the football, so Michigan's 49-24 win was a team effort in all senses of the phrase. 

Milton, though, made a strong opening statement to his 2020 season. All offseason, fans worked to decide whether the hype behind Milton was warranted, and according to head coach Jim Harbaugh-- it is. 

According to the stat sheet, Milton went 15-22 for 225 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on the night. That alone would be a successful outing to many, but Milton went beyond that with eight carries for 52 yards an another score, capping off an all-around strong effort.

What did you think of Milton's performance in Week 1? What was the highlight in your mind? Let us know!

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Explosive Offense Rolls To 49-24 Win Over Minnesota

The Wolverines begin the season 1-0 with a decisive victory over Minnesota in Week 1.

Eric Rutter

Joe Milton Confidently Talks About His Performance In Win Over Minnesota

Joe Milton is 1-0 as a starter at Michigan after an impressive debut on the road.

BrandonBrown

Quick Observations: Michigan Routs Minnesota In Season-Opener

Michigan football picked up a big 49-24 win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Matthew Lounsberry

Mike Barrett Got Sick, Josh Ross Laughed, Everything Is Fine

Mike Barrett had an upset stomach during the game but did not let it affect him.

BrandonBrown

3 Things To Look For Against Minnesota

Take a look at several key matchups of Michigan's impending battle with Minnesota.

Eric Rutter

What’s At Stake: No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota

Setting the stage for Michigan's Week 1 battle with a talented Minnesota squad-- in their territory.

Matthew Lounsberry

Staff Predictions: Week 1 At Minnesota

The staff of Wolverine Digest broke down how they each see Michigan's Week 1 contest against Minnesota unfolding.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Injury Report: No. 18 Michigan Vs. No. 21 Minnesota

Just how healthy will Michigan and Minnesota be when kickoff arrives tomorrow? Find out here.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Is A Must-Visit Location For 2022 Four-Star DE Nate Burrell

Junior defensive end Nate Burrell is hearing from national powerhouses, but Michigan is one that firmly has his attention.

Eric Rutter

Five Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Minnesota

Here are some things that I think will happen in Michigan's season opener against Minnesota.

BrandonBrown