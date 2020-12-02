Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Lauds Jon Runyan Jr.

Rookie Jon Runyan Jr. is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team for which his father played. Runyan Jr. joins Cesar Ruiz of the Saints and Michael Onwenu of the Patriots as Michigan rookies who have all earned starting spots in their first season. Ben Bredeson is also on the active roster and earns snaps for the Baltimore Ravens. It's quite a feat that four of Michigan's five offensive line starters from last year are now getting meaningful snaps in the league.

Ahead of Runyan Jr.'s first start, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised the rookie for his approach, mentality and level of professionalism as a first-year player.